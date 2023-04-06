Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th 12th board results
UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th 12th board results

UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th board result date and time is awaited. Keep checking this blog for latest updates. 

UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates
UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Result 2023 in due course of time. Before that the Board will release UPMSP 10th 12th board result date and time. Candidates who have appeared for UP Board Class 10, 12 examination in 2023 can check the results on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. 

Apart from the official website of the Board, the result for Class 10, 12 can also be checked on upresults.nic.in. 

This year around 58 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10, 12 examination in the state. UP Board Exams 2023 was started on February 16, 2023 and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12. The evaluation process was scheduled to conclude on April 1, 2023. Keep checking this blog for latest updates on UP board result date and time and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 06, 2023 07:17 PM IST

    UP Board 2023: Result expected soon

    In due course, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the UP Board Result 2023.

  • Apr 06, 2023 06:37 PM IST

    UP Board result: Steps to check the result

    Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

    Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 06, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023: List of websites

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

  • Apr 06, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023: Exam dates 

    UP Board Exams 2023 was started on February 16, 2023 and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How many answer sheet evaluated 

    A total of 3.19 crore UP Board exam answer sheets were evaluated by the examiners appointed by the Board across the state. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:28 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 12th class: List of websites 

    upresults.nic.in

    upmsp.edu.in

    results.upmsp.edu.in

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:17 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 class 10: Passing marks 

    UP board result 2023 class 10 are expected to release soon. To pass the UP Board exam students will have to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:08 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 date and time: Likely by April end 

    UP board result 2023 date and time has not been announced. But as per media reports, the results are expected by April end. Official confirmation on the same is awaited. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 high school: Login credentials 

    Roll number

    School code

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:54 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2023 date: Awaited 

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is yet to announce the UP Board Result 2023 date. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:43 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Who will announce the result date and time

    The UP board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla will likely announce the class 10th and class 12th result date and time.

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Over 58 lakh candidates awaiting result

    Around 58 lakh candidates have appeared for UPMSP Class 10, and 12 examinations this year

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Result awaited

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Result 2023 awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

    Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Class 10 or Class 12 link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:50 PM IST

    UP Board exam 2023: 3.19 crore answer sheet evaluating

    The Board has appointed 143933 examiners for the evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12. A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets will be checked by the evaluation team.

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:40 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Exam dates

    UP Board Exams 2023 started on February 16, 2023, and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12.

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Over 58 lakh candidates awaiting result

    This year, 58 lakh applicants registered to take the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exams. UP Board Examinations 2023 began on February 16 and concluded on March 3 and 4 for classes 10 and 12, respectively.

  • Apr 06, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    Up Board result 2023: Websites to keep check

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 date 10th 12th

    UP board result 2023 date 10th 12th will likely be announced soon by the Board. The date and time when announced can be checked here and also on official website of UPMSP. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 high school: How many candidates registered

    A total of 58,85,745 candidates – including 31,16,487 Class 10 and 27,69,258 Class 12 students – had registered for UP board exams this year.

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 date and time: Awaited 

    UP board result 2023 date and time is awaited. The results are expected to be out this month. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023 date: No official update yet 

    There is no official update on UP Board result 2023 date. The date and time when announced by the Board can be checked on the official website of UPMSP. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    up board result 2023 class 10: Fake message on result date and time

    A notice was doing the round on social media that had UP Board result 2023 date and time. However, the board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla had said that the date and time notice was fake. He also issued an official notice on his twitter handle. Check complete story here 

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 12th class: How many examiners appointed for checking 

    The board appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets. This included around 1.86 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and 1.33 crore answer sheets of Class 12. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    upmsp.edu.in 10th, 12th exam dates

    UP Board Exams 2023 was started on February 16, 2023 and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12.

  • Apr 06, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

    Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 06, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    UP board exams: Where to check results 

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

  • Apr 06, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    UP board result: Date and time awaited 

    UP Board result date and time is awaited. The Board is expected to announce the date and time of Class 10, 12 results soon. 

