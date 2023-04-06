UP Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on UPMSP 10th 12th board results
UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP 10th, 12th board result date and time is awaited. Keep checking this blog for latest updates.
UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Result 2023 in due course of time. Before that the Board will release UPMSP 10th 12th board result date and time. Candidates who have appeared for UP Board Class 10, 12 examination in 2023 can check the results on the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
Apart from the official website of the Board, the result for Class 10, 12 can also be checked on upresults.nic.in.
This year around 58 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10, 12 examination in the state. UP Board Exams 2023 was started on February 16, 2023 and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12. The evaluation process was scheduled to conclude on April 1, 2023. Keep checking this blog for latest updates on UP board result date and time and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 06, 2023 07:17 PM IST
UP Board 2023: Result expected soon
In due course, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the UP Board Result 2023.
Apr 06, 2023 06:37 PM IST
UP Board result: Steps to check the result
Visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
Click on Results 2023 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Apr 06, 2023 05:20 PM IST
UP Board Result 2023: List of websites
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
Apr 06, 2023 04:15 PM IST
UP Board Result 2023: Exam dates
UP Board Exams 2023 was started on February 16, 2023 and ended on March 3 for Class 10 and March 4 for Class 12.
Apr 06, 2023 03:59 PM IST
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How many answer sheet evaluated
A total of 3.19 crore UP Board exam answer sheets were evaluated by the examiners appointed by the Board across the state.
Apr 06, 2023 03:28 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 03:17 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 03:08 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 02:57 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 02:54 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 02:43 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 02:39 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 02:28 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 02:27 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 01:50 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 01:26 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 01:02 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 12:37 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 12:23 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 12:17 PM IST
up board result 2023 class 10: Fake message on result date and time
A notice was doing the round on social media that had UP Board result 2023 date and time. However, the board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla had said that the date and time notice was fake. He also issued an official notice on his twitter handle. Check complete story here
Apr 06, 2023 12:12 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 12:07 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Apr 06, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Apr 06, 2023 11:50 AM IST
