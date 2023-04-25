Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP Board Results 2023 today, April 25, 2023. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 result will be announced at 1.30 pm and can be checked on HT Portal Education page along with official websites of UPMSP. UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates

UP Board Results 2023 at HT Portal: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The result link will be available on HT Portal soon after declaration of results. The direct link will be given below for checking the scores.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check their results on HT Portal by following the steps given below.

UP Board Results 2023 at HT Portal: How to check

Visit the official site of HT Portal at hindustantimes.com. Click on Education page from the left side of the page search bar. A new page will open where candidates can click on board exam page link. Click on UP Board result page available on the website. Now, Class 10 or Class 12 result links will be displayed. Press the required link and fill in the details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the results and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The direct link to check the results will be available on upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. for more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.