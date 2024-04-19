UP Board Results 2024 Date and Time: UPMSP 10th, 12th results on April 20, links to download marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the UP Board Results 2024 tomorrow (April 20, 2024) at 2 PM. The latest notice issued by the UPMSP stated that the results for Class 10, as well as 12th examinations, will be declared tomorrow at the board’s Prayagraj headquarters via a press conference. UP Board 10th, 12th results releasing on April 20, 2024 at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. (HT File)

Along with the results, details will also be shared about pass percentage, toppers list, and more.

Following this, the result link will be activated on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Students will be able to check their scores on the above-mentioned websites when activated tomorrow post 2 PM.

Students can go through the following steps to check the results when declared:

Go to the official website result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024.’

Select the results you wish to see as per the exam appeared for.

On the login page, enter your credentials.

After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the UPMSP conducted the High School and Intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, out of which 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.

In 2023, the UP Board Results were declared on April 25.