UP Board Special Exams 2021: Registration for Class 10, 12 ends today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will close down the registration process for UP Board Special Exams 2021 on August 27, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10, 12 special exams and have not registered themselves yet can do it through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

To apply for the special exams to be conducted by the Board, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download application form

UP Board Special Exams 2021: How to register

• Visit the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

• Click on UP Board Special Exams 2021 application form available on the home page.

• Download the form and fill it.

• Submit the filled-up application form to the Principal of the respective school.

• The Principal will upload the application on the official website of UPMSP by August 29, 2021.

This facility is for those students who could not appear in the examination this year due to COVID-19 restrictions or those who are unhappy with their marks, now have an opportunity to improve their scores by appearing in the offline examinations. The marks obtained by the candidates in the special exams will be considered as final. No change will be made henceforth.