UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: UPMSP results latest news

UP Board UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 by June 15. An official confirmation on UPMSP result 2022 date and time is awaited.

When declared, students can check UP board result 2022 by logging in to upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

To check UP board results, students will have to use their roll numbers of board exams, along with school codes.

Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 final exams from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022.

This year, 51,92,689 student had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it.

Bord exams were held on a 30% reduced syllabi for Class 10 and Class 12 but some questions were asked from this deleted portion, for which students will get bonus marks.