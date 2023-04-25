UPMSP UP board Class 10 result 2023 out at upresults.nic.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced UP board Class 10 final exam results and links to check marks are now active on the official websites, upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Students can check their marks using roll numbers. UP board 10th, 12th results 2023 direct live updates

UPMSP UP board Class 10 result 2023 out at upresults.nic.in, direct link (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

UPMSP Class 10 results are also available on hindustantimes.com. These are the links to check it:

How to check UP board Class 10 results 2023

Go to results.upmsp.edu.in, upresults.in or the HT portal link given above. Go to Class 10 results. Enter the asked login details. Submit and check your scores.

UPMSP Class 10 and 12 board exams were conducted from February 16 to March 3.