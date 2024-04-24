Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 Date. The UBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced on April 30, 2024. The UK Board 10th, 12th results will be announced between 11 am to 12 noon. Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 Date: UBSE 10th, 12th results releasing on April 30

Education Minister of Uttarakhand, Dhan Singh Rawat told Hindustan Times that the Uttarakhand board result will be declared on 30th April which is a month earlier than earlier years, a record in itself. Further he extended his best wishes to the students who appeared in the exams."

Candidates who have appeared for Uttarakhand Board examination can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in and also on uaresults.nic.in.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: How to check

The appearing candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board Result at uaresults.nic.in.

Click on Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 Class 10, Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and check the result.

Download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 examination was conducted in February- March 2024. Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024, and Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024. The examination on most of the days for Class 10, 12 was conducted from 9.45 pm to 1 pm. 15 minutes was given to read the question papers.