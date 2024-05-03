WB Madrasa Board Result 2024: WBBME High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil results releasing today

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will declare WB Madrasa Board Result 2024 today, May 3, 2024. The results for High Madrasah, Alim, & Fazil Examination - 2024 will be declared and will be available at WBBME at wbbme.org and also on results.wbbme.org. WB Madrasa Board Result 2024: WBBME High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil results today

The link to check results will be activated at 2.30 pm today. Candidates will have to use their roll numbers to check their scores.

All those candidates who have appeared for High Madrasah, Alim, & Fazil Examination - 2024 can check their results on the official website of WBBME by following the steps given below.

WB Madrasa Board Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of WBBME at wbbme.org or on results.wbbme.org.

Click on WB Madrasa Board Result 2024 - High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBME.