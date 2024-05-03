WB Madrasa Board Result 2024: WBBME High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil results out, direct link here
May 03, 2024 02:36 PM IST
WB Madrasa Board Result 2024 has been declared for High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil exam. Direct link here.
West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has announced WB Madrasa Board Result 2024 on May 3, 2024. The results for the WBBME High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examination have been declared today. Candidates who want to check results can find the direct link on the official website of WBBME at wbbme.org. The result link will also be available at wbresults.nic.in
All the appeared candidates will have to use their roll numbers to check their marks. The direct link to check WBBME High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil results are given below.
Direct link to check WB Madrasa Board Result 2024
WB Madrasa Board Result 2024: How to check
Follow the steps given below to check the results.
- Visit the official website of WBBME at wbbme.org or on results.wbbme.org.
- Click on WB Madrasa Board Result 2024 - High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBME.
