WBBSE 10th result 2023 declared, direct link to check WB Madhyamik scores

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results 2023. Students can now visit the official website of the board – wbbse.wb.gov.in – or go to wbresults.nic.in and check their marks online using their login credentials. WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Live Updates. The results will be available on official websites from 12 noon.

WB Madhyamik Result 2023: WBBSE 10th result 2023 declared(PTI/ file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These results will also be available on Hindustan Times. Use the link given below to check it.

WB 10th result 2023 on HT portal

WB Madhyamik 10th result 2023 on official site( Link will be active at 12noon).

WBBSE conducted Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams in February-March 2023. Each paper was held for 3 hours and 15 additional minutes were given to read the paper. A total of 6,98,628 students appeared in the West Bengal Class 10 board exam – a significantly low number compared to last year.

According to a PTI report, schools can collect mark sheets and certificates of their students from various camp offices of the board from 12 noon on May 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}