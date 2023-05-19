West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has released WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Class 10 exam can check their results on the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: 86.15% students pass West Bengal Class 10 exam

The result link will be activated at 12 noon on the official websites. Schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 12 noon on May 19.

This year the overall pass percentage is 86.15%. A total of 697212 students enrolled for the Madhyamik examination of which 682321 appeared. This year 565428 candidates passed the WB Madhyamik examination.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The duration of the examination was three hours for all papers and fifteen minutes was given for reading the question paper.

In 2022, the WB Madhyamik results was announced on June 3. The overall pass percentage was 86.60%. The boys had performed well last year with 88.59 pass percentage. The girls pass percentage was 85 percent. Arnab Gharai from Bankura and Rounak Mondol topped the Class 10 board examination.

