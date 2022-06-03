WBBSE madhyamik class 10th results 2022 pass percentage: 86.60% students pass

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WBBSE madhyamik class 10th results 2022. The West Bengal Class 10 result was declared by Board President. Candidates who have appeared for the madhyamik examination can check the result through the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in. The result link is also available on HT Portal.

The overall pass percentage this year is 86.60 percent. The pass percentage of girls is less than the pass percentage of boys this year. WBBSE Class 10 Result Live Updates



The Heads of the affiliated Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect the marksheets and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 from the selected camp offices on June 3, 2022 from 10 am onwards.

This year around 10 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state. The Madhyamik examination was conducted March 7 to March 16, 2022 in offline mode. The COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government was followed by the board officials during the conduct of the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBBSE.

