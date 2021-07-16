West Bengal Board 10th, 12th results date announced, to be declared next week

West Bengal Board 10th, 12th results date Results of the class 10 board exams in West Bengal would be announced on July 20, officials of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said.

Earlier, officials of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had announced that the class 12 board exams would be published on July 22.

Around 12 lakh students were scheduled to write the Madhyamik (class 10 board exams) and around 10 lakh students were scheduled to sit the Higher Secondary (class 12 board exams) this year.

The state government had on June 7 cancelled both the board exams for the year 2021, because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. All educational institutions are closed in the state.

The Madhyamik results would be available from 10am onwards on Tuesday on various websites including www.wbbse.wb.giv.in and http://wbresults.nic.in Candidates can also get the results on mobile if they register on www.exametc.com with registration number and mobile number. Mobile apps such as ‘Madhyamik Result 2021’ can also be downloaded.

Students can get the Higher Secondary results on Thursday from 4 pm on http://wbresults.nic.in and www.exametc.com Candidates can also pre-register to get results of mobile or can down app.

As the exams were cancelled this time because of the pandemic the board and council officials had earlier announced the evaluation process.

“The class 10 board exam (Madhyamik exam) would be evaluated giving equal weightage to the numbers a student procured in the annual exam of class 9 and in the Internal Formative Assessment of class 10,” Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president of WBBSE, had said.

“The class 12 board exam would be evaluated giving 40% weightage to the marks a student procured in four subjects of class 10 board exam, 60% weightage to marks obtained in class 11 annual exam and taking into account the marks of her projects and practical in class 12,” Mahua Das, president of WBCHSE, had said.

The officials added that if any student is unsatisfied with the evaluation pattern, he would be able to appear in the examination after the pandemic is over. The marks obtained in the examination would be final.

In the first week of June the state had invited public opinion on whether and how to hold the exams amid the pandemic. More than 34,000 emails were received. At least 79% people, including students and parents, said no to class 10 board exams while around 83% said no to class 12 board exams.