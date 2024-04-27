West Bengal HS Result 2024 Date, Time: WBCHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 8 at 1 pm

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released West Bengal HS Result 2024 Date, Time. The WBCHSE Class 12th results will be announced on May 8, 2024 at 1 pm. The results will be available on the official website from 3 pm onwards. WB HS Result 2024 Date, Time: WBCHSE 12th results releasing on May 8 at 1 pm (File photo)

Candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik can check the results on the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in and also on WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the Higher Secondary results will be announced on May 8 at 1 pm through a press conference. The hard copies of the marksheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres including 4 regional offices of the council all over WB from May 10, 2024 at and from 10 am.

Candidates will get their marksheets on May 10, 2024 by the Head of the Institutions/ Teacher in Charges.

West Bengal HS Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCHSE.