Bombay High Court Recruitment: Apply for 204 clerk, peon vacancies before August 17

Bombay High Court has invited application for recruitment of clerk and peon in Nagpur. There a re a total of 204 vacancies including 128 posts for clerk 76 posts of peon. The application process commenced on August 3 and will end on August 17.

Bombay High Court : Vacancy Details

Total Posts 204

Clerk --Group C 128

Peon-- Group D - 76

Bombay High Court : Pay Scale

Clerk Rs 19,900- Rs. 62,200

Peon - Rs15,000- Rs. 47,600

Bombay High Court : Eligibility Criteria

Clerk: Applicant should have a bachelor degree from recognized University. Law graduates will be given a preference.

Must have passed Government Commercial Certificate Examination, or examination conducted by Government Board.

Must possess Certificate about proficiency in operation of word processors in Windows and Linux in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar-7 and Open Office Org.

Age limit:candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 38 years, for General category and not more than 43 years, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class specified for the time being by the Government of Maharashtra.

For Peon: Applicant should have passed class 7th.

Age limit: candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 38 years, for General category and not more than 43 years, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class specified for the time being by the Government of Maharashtra.

