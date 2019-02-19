BPSC judicial services main exam postponed, check more details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 30th Bihar judicial services main examination. The examination was scheduled to be conducted from February 20 to 28, 2019.

An official notice issued by BPSC informs that the 30th Bihar judicial services main examination has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The exam was to be conducted between February 20 and 28. The exam has been postponed till a fresh schedule is released on the website.

Candidates should keep checking the official website of BPSC for the new dates of exam that will be provided by the commission.

Currently, there is no information about the reason or the new dates for the examination.

Here’s the official notice by BPSC

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 09:47 IST