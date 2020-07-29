BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: HSC Results to be declared shortly

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: In just few minutes, the of 5.6 lakh students who had appeared in the Odisha class 10th exam will get their results. The Board of Secondary Education Odisha will announce the class 10 results on Wednesday. The video conferencing was scheduled to begin at 9 am. Odisha Board had concluded the exams on March 2. Last year, the class 10 results were announced on May 21. This year, the result has been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Though the examination was not affected by the Covid lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed. Students can check the results through the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

10:20 am IST BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Education minister the result School and mass education minister Sameer Das will announce the Odisha Board 10th results.





10:00 am IST Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Where to check BSE Odisha Result online The matric results will be released on the official result portal of Odisha examination results at orissaresults.nic.in. BSE Odisha will upload the results on their official websites at bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates will have to login to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details.





09:54 am IST Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Check result at orissaresults.nic.in Once the results are declared, students can visit any of the official websites of Odisha board at bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in to check their result.





09:51 am IST Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 to be announced soon The exam committee meeting is about to end. The result of Odisha Class 10 exam would be announced via video conferencing facility after the meeting.





09:47 am IST Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How many students registered for the exam A total of 5.6 lakh students had registered for the BSE class 10 examinations.





09:36 am IST BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 delayed Odisha board had decided to announce the class 10th results at 9 am. But the result has been delayed. Students can expect Odisha Board results by 10 am





09:34 am IST Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Copies evaluated at 60 evaluation centres Odisha board class 10th papers were checked at 60 evaluation centres in the state where around 2,000 senior teachers were in-charge.





09:29 am IST How to check Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 via SMS Type OR01<RollNo> and send it to 5676750





09:27 am IST BSE Odisha 10th Result:Check pass percent of last year In the year 2019, the overall pass percentage was 70.78. A total of 2,05,470 girls and 1,91,655 boys had passed the class 10th exam.





09:22 am IST BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Over 5 lakh students anxiously waiting for results Around 5.6 lakh students who took the Odisha Class 10th exam this year are anxiously waiting for their results.





09:21 am IST BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Top 100 students to get Rs 5,000 as scholarship Top 100 students of Odisha Board class 10th exam will get scholarship of Rs 5,000 under Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Puraskar Yojana.





09:15 am IST Odisha class 10th Results 2020: Scores to be out at 11.30 am BSE Odisha will announce the class 10th results in a few minutes. However, the results will be available on website at 11:30 am





09:12 am IST BSE Odisha to announce results soon, keep your admit card handy BSE Odisha will announce the class 10th result soon via video conferencing. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready.





09:08 am IST Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: BSE President to announce results soon Now examinations committee meeting of BSE would be held after that results would be declared, said BSE president Ramashis Hazra





09:07 am IST Steps to check BSE Odisha class 10th Result 2020: Step 1: Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link that reads ‘Annual HSC Result 2020’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Log-in using the registration number Step 5: Result will appear on the screen Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.





09:05 am IST BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 to be announced through video conferencing. Odisha Board class 10th results would be out through video conferencing in order to maintain social distancing int he time of Covid.





09:03 am IST BSE Odisha Result 2020: List of websites to check scores The students will be able to check the results through the following websites- orissaresults.nic.in bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in





09:01 IST BSE Odisha 10th results in a few minutes In just few minutes, Odisha Board will release the class 10th results at orissaresults.nic.in



