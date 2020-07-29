e-paper
Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How to check Odisha HSC results online

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How to check Odisha HSC results online

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the BSE Class 10 exam can check their results online at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Odisha Board 10th Result 2020.
Odisha Board 10th Result 2020.(HT file )
         

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Class 10 examinations results soon. However, the results will be displayed on the board’s official website at 11:30 am.

Follow Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 live updates

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the BSE Class 10 exam can check their results online at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha Class 10 results can also be checked through SMS.

This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students had registered for the BSE class 10 examinations.

This year, the results of the Odisha Class 10 board examination have been delayed as the evaluation process got affected due to coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, the Odisha board had announced the class 10 results on May 21.

How to check Odisha board class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link that reads ‘Annual HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Class 12 science and commerce results by the third week of August while that of arts stream will be out by August end.

