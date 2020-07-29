e-paper
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Odisha HSC results declared at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Odisha HSC results declared at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Odisha board Class 10 exam can check their results online at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked through SMS.

education Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan times, New Delhi
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.(HT file )
         

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Wednesday, July 29 declared the Class 10 examinations results. Students can log on to http://bseodisha.ac.in or http://bseodisha.nic.in for the results & also get their scores on mobile phone by typing OR01<Roll No> and sending the message to 5676750.

Follow BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 live updates here

This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students had registered for the BSE class 10 examinations that concluded on March 2.

The evaluation process of Odisha Class 10 answersheets had to be stopped midway because Odisha government announced the coronavirus lockdown throughout the state.

Also Read: Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How to check Odisha HSC results online

The results of BSE Class 10 examinations have been delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic this year. Last year, Odisha board had declared the class 10 results on May 21.

How to check Odisha board class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link that reads ‘Annual HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

