BSF Constable exam answer key 2019 released at bsf.nic.in, here’s how to check

The written examination for the recruitment of constables in BSF was conducted on September 1, 2019.Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at, bsf.nic.in.

Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Border security forces have released the answer key of written examination for the post of constable tradesman on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at, bsf.nic.in.

The written examination for the recruitment of constables in BSF was conducted on September 1, 2019. In the official notification of the examination, it has been informed that the candidates have been awarded one mark each for the following wrong questions in the question booklet:

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go the recruitment section and click on results

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key of Written Examination for the post of Constable(Tradesmen) in BSF-2019,’ appearing on the web page

4.Answer key will appear on the display screen in the pdf format

5.Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

Note: Visit the official website of Border Security Force for latest news and updates on the Constable tradesman recruitment examination.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:25 IST

