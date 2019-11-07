e-paper
Calcutta University Results 2019: CU results of B.Com (Hons and General) semester 4 exam declared at wbresults.nic.in, here’s how to check

Calcutta University has declared the results of B.Com Hons and General semester 4th examination 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:04 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Calcutta University Results 2019. (Screengrab)
Calcutta University Results 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Calcutta University has declared the results of B.Com Hons and General semester 4th examination 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, wbresults.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘B.Com. Semester-IV (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your results will appear on the display screen

6.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

