Home / Education / CBSE 10th Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the CBSE board examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 13:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th Result 2020.
CBSE 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on announced the CBSE class 10th exam results on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the CBSE board examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Follow CBSE 10th Result 2020 live updates here

Earlier on June 26, the board had informed the Supreme Court that it will declare the board exam results on the basis of marks obtained in subjects in which a student had appeared in the examination and internal assessment. The board also said that it will not conduct the pending class 10 examination and scores obtained by them will be treated as final.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

