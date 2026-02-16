CBSE makes first Board exam mandatory for Class 10 students, warns of consequences

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for Class 10 students to appear in the first board exam, officials said. CBSE will hold two board exams for Class 10 from 2026. CBSE will hold two board exams for Class 10 from 2026. (HT Photo/ Representational)

Students who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first edition will be put in the “essential repeat” category, PTI news agency cited officials as saying.

The clarification from the board came after it received a few requests urging them to allow the students to appear in the second board exam even if they are not able to appear in the first board exam.

“It is mandatory for all the students to appear in the first board examination. All passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and languages,” PTI quoted CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj as saying.

Bhardwaj said that if a student does not appear in three or more subjects in the first examination, they will not be allowed to appear in the second examination and will be placed in the ‘Essential Repeat’ category. They will then be allowed to take the examination only next year in the main examinations in the month of February.