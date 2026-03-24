CBSE Result 2026 Date for Class 10, 12 Soon: How to check scores, passing criteria

With the board exam season now behind, lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the next big update — the declaration of results by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results between late April and mid-May. Once released, students will be able to check their scores online through the official portals. (Representational image) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Earlier, in 2024, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 were declared on May 13, and the same date was followed in 2025 as well.

How to check and download results? Once released, students will be able to check their scores online through the official portals — results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

What to keep handy? To access their results, they will need to enter key details such as their roll number, school number and admit card ID, all of which are mentioned on their admit cards.

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Given the heavy traffic these websites usually see on result day, the board has also provided multiple alternative ways to access scores. Students can check their results via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker and the UMANG app, ensuring they are not entirely dependent on the website.

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Students are advised to keep their CBSE Admit Card 2026 handy while checking their results, as the login credentials will be required to access the marksheet.

The exams themselves began on February 17 this year. While Class 12 examinations started on the same day, the Class 10 exams concluded on March 11.

How to check results? For those checking their results online, the process remains straightforward.

The candidates can visit the CBSE websites: results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

After visiting the official website, students need to navigate to the results section, select the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 result link, and enter their credentials.

Students are required to note down their roll number, admit card ID, and school number mentioned. Once submitted, the result will appear on the screen, which can then be downloaded or printed for future reference.

What is the passing criteria? As for qualifying criteria, CBSE has maintained its standard passing rules. Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and internal assessments. This translates to a minimum of 27 marks in theory papers and at least 7 out of 20 in internal assessments.

With multiple access points and clear guidelines in place, the focus now shifts to the official announcement — a moment that will shape the immediate academic future of students across the country.