CGBSE 2023 10th, 12th admit card out at cgbse.nic.in, download hallticket here

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards. Candidates can download the High School and Higher Secondary Main examination admit card from the official website of the Board cgbse.nic.in.

The CGBSE 10th examination will be held by the Chhattisgarh Board from March 2 through March 24, while the Class 12 theory exams will take place between March 1 and March 31, 2023.



Direct link to download class 10th admit card

Direct link to download class 12th admit card

CGBSE admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the “CGBSE 10th admit card 2023” download link

OR, click on the “CGBSE 12th admit card 2023” download link

Enter the roll number and submit or key in your name and father’s name.

CGBSE admit card will be displayed.

Take a printout and save it for future reference