2nd Special OJEE admit card 2022 out at ojee.nic.in, direct link for hall ticket

The admit cards for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 2nd/special OJEE has been published on August 29, 2022. The candidates can now download the admit cards from the official website ojee.nic.in.

Candidates can access the OJEE admit cards by keying in their application number and date of birth.

The 2nd/ Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 is scheduled to be held on September 3, 4 and 7, 2022.

The OJEE exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode in 4 shifts on each day of the examination.

The admit card will contain all relevant information including exam date and time, general instructions, candidate’s personal information etc.

The exams for MBA and LE-Tech (Diploma) are on September 3, 2022. The exam for B.Tech is on September 4, 2022 and the exams for LE-Tech (BSc), M.Tech, B Pharm, M.Arch, M Pharm and MCA are on September 7, 2022. The hall tickets have been released for all the exams.

Here’s how to download 2nd Special OJEE admit cards 2022

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in

Click on the link “Download ADMIT CARD for 2nd/Special OJEE 2022"

Key in your application number and date of birth

The OJEE admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the hall ticket

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.