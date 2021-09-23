Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
30,625 candidates to appear for Himachal Pradesh administrative services prelims

For the Himachal Pradesh administrative services combined competitive (preliminary) examination-2020 scheduled on September 26 a total of 30,625 candidates are set to appear, the state public service commission, HPPSC, said on Wednesday.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:14 AM IST
The exam will be held in 133 centres throughout the state, except Kinnaur and Lahul Spiti, the Commission has said.

Candidates have been informed that the mandatory condition to bring COVID-19 vaccine certificate (double doses) or an negative RT-PCR test report not later than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours will be applicable only for the candidates coming from other states.

The Commission has said to have made necessary arrangements in exam centres to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Sanitization of entire premises of examination centres, arrangement of thermal scanning of candidates and santization of their hands at entry gates and also arranged separate room for candidates having flu like symptoms etc.,” it has said.

The exam will be held in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm.

