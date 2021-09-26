Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

5 held as 3 REET candidates found with slippers hiding bluetooth devices

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the bluetooth devices were hidden in the slippers to facilitate cheating.
PTI | , Bikaner
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 05:43 PM IST
5 held as 3 REET candidates found with slippers hiding bluetooth devices (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five persons including three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were arrested before the exam Sunday as the aspirants were found wearing slippers with bluetooth devices, officials said.

The exam is being held across the state Sunday under tight security arrangements.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the bluetooth devices were hidden in the slippers to facilitate cheating.

The five accused -- three candidates and two other persons who were there to help them cheat in the paper -- were caught from the Naya bus stand in Gangashahar area before the exam started and are being interrogated, she said.

Mobile SIM cards, bluetooth devices and other equipment were recovered from their possession, the SP said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
