5 held as 3 REET candidates found with slippers hiding bluetooth devices

Five persons including three Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) candidates were arrested before the exam Sunday as the aspirants were found wearing slippers with bluetooth devices, officials said.

The exam is being held across the state Sunday under tight security arrangements.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the bluetooth devices were hidden in the slippers to facilitate cheating.

The five accused -- three candidates and two other persons who were there to help them cheat in the paper -- were caught from the Naya bus stand in Gangashahar area before the exam started and are being interrogated, she said.

Mobile SIM cards, bluetooth devices and other equipment were recovered from their possession, the SP said.

