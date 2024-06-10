90 students clear NEET and 62 qualify in JEE advanced from Haryana govt's Kurukshetra centre

As many as 62 students, from all categories, who are enrolled in the ‘Super 100’ programme in Kurukshetra (earlier run from Rewari) being run by the Haryana government in collaboration with the NGO, Vikalp, qualified the engineering entrance test JEE Advanced and 90 students cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a national test to seek admissions in MBBS and BDS programmes across the country. Naveen Mishra, a resident of a small village in Bihar’s Madhubani, had started this programme in 2018 and five batches had appeared in the JEE exam so far.

Naveen Mishra, who heads the ‘Super 100’ programme at Kurukshetra, said that the students have been consistently performing well in the JEE advanced and NEET exam and impressive results will be seen on the ground in the next two years.

“As many as 126 students were enrolled for the JEE exam, out of which 62 students have qualified the JEE advanced exam and the remaining ones have qualified the JEE mains exams. Those qualified in the advanced are likely to get admission in IITs and the students who had qualified JEE mains will get admission in the NITs,” he added.

He further said that a total of 90 students were enrolled for the NEET exam and all of them have cleared the exam, adding nearly 30 students got more than 600 marks out of 720.

On being asked about his future plan, Mishra said that he will work closely with the Haryana government and they have shifted their centre to Kurukshetra in January this year and they will enrol 300 students for JEE and 100 for NEET from this session.

“ We enroll students who have done class 10 from government school. Students from poor and marginalized sections are being enrolled in the course after they pass our written test. We had started this programme in 2018 and now students from poor families are taking education free of cost and making their dreams come true,” Mishra added.

Naveen Mishra, a resident of a small village in Bihar’s Madhubani, had started this programme in 2018 and five batches had appeared in the JEE exam so far. Mishra had done his BTech from IIT Delhi in 2006 and he appeared in the UPSC interviews on two occasions but could not make into the cut-off. He along with seven other teachers are running this centre.

Carpenter’s daughter score 680 out of 720 in NEET exam

Ravina, a resident of Titoli village in Rohtak, said that her father is working as a carpenter and mother is homemaker.

“ Our family has just one acre of land and my father is the sole breadwinner of the family. My government school’s Physics teacher had sought my documents and he applied for this centre and I got enrolled there after passing the exam. My entire expenses were borne by the state government. Naveen Sir is like a father figure for all of us and he gave us a family-like atmosphere there. With his guidance and the state government’s support, I would be able to enroll in the MBBS course. I have scored 680 in the OBC category,” she added.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jind, who has secured AIR 362 in the General (EWS) category in the JEE advanced exam, said that his father has expired earlier and mother is a tailor.

“I had never imagined that I would crack the JEE advanced exam because my family has very few resources. With the blessings and support of the Haryana government, I was able to get free coaching from Naveen sir and stayed there for two years without paying a single money. Students used to pay lakhs to get JEE exam coaching and we get the best coaching free of cost. I want to thank the state government for giving this platform for the poor students,” he added.