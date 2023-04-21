Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ADCET 2023 registration begins for admission to BFA, B.Design courses at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ADCET 2023 registration begins for admission to BFA, B.Design courses at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2023 07:56 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the applictaion process for admission through Art and Design Common Entrance Test ADCET-2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 20. The hall tickets will be available from May 31.

ADCET 2023 registration begins for admission to BFA, B.Design courses

The applictaion fee is 1000 for OC candidates. For BC candidates the applictaion fee is 750. SC/ST candidates have to pay 500 as an applictaion fee.

Here's the direct link to apply

AP ADCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ADCET 2023 link

Register and proceed with the application fee

Fill up the application form and upload the documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
andhra pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP