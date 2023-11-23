Admit card of AILET 2024 releasing tomorrow on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

National Law University Delhi will release admit cards of the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 tomorrow, November 24. Candidates can download it from 6 pm through the NLU Delhi website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, when released.

AILET 2024 admit card tomorrow on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on November 20 but it was postponed.

AILET is held for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD admissions at NLU Delhi.

The exam is scheduled for December 10.

The registration process for AILET 2024 was closed on November 15.

The exam will be held in Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

NLU Delhi said that exam centres will not be created in cities with less than 100 candidates.

In case of candidates from such cities, they will be allotted cities and centres as per their second or third preferences, it added.

