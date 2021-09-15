Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After being postponed twice, JEE-Advanced registration begins today
competitive exams

After being postponed twice, JEE-Advanced registration begins today

The JEE-Advanced will be conducted on October 3. This year IIT-Kharagpur will conduct the exam. According to a notification on JEE-Advanced official website, the registration process will begin from Wednesday and will be on till 5pm on September 20. The last date for the payment of the fee is September 21
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, which is being conducted for admission to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), started on Wednesday after being postponed twice due to the delay in the announcement of JEE(Main) results.

The JEE (Main) exams, results of which were announced late on Tuesday night by the National Testing Agency (NTA), besides being an eligibility criteria for JEE-Advanced, are also conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally-funded technical colleges.

The JEE-Advanced will be conducted on October 3. This year IIT-Kharagpur will conduct the exam.

According to a notification issued on JEE-Advanced official website, the registration process will begin from Wednesday and will be on till 5pm on September 20. The last date for the payment of the fee is September 21.

The NTA on Wednesday announced JEE (Advanced) cut-offs, according to which, while the cut-off for unreserved category will be 87.89-100 NTA score, its 68-87.8 NTA score for OBC, 46.8-87.89 for SC, 34.67-87.89 for ST, and 66.22-87.89 for EWS categories.

The eligible candidates can now register for the JEE (advanced).

