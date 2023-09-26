AIAPGET counselling 2023 registration process begins at aaccc.gov.in

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has begun the registration process for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test, AIAPGET counselling 2023 today, September 26. Candidates can register till October 2 at aaccc.gov.in.

Ayush Admissions Committee Commences Registration for AIAPGET Counselling 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Registration for Round-1 Starts from 12:00 Noon of 26.09.2023 to 02:00 PM of 02.10.2023”, reads the official website.

The choice-filling process for the registered candidates will be open from September 27 to October 2 till 11: 55 p.m. The processing of seat allotment will take place from October 3 to October 4. The seat allotment results will be announced on October 5. Candidates have to report at the allotted college from October 6 to October 13.

AIAPGET counselling 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON