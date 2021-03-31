Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE 16 2021 postponed, registration extended till April 30- details here
competitive exams

AIBE 16 2021 postponed, registration extended till April 30- details here

AIBE 16 2021 has been postponed. The registration process has been extended till April 30, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:04 AM IST
AIBE 16 2021 postponed, registration extended till April 30- details here(HT FILE)

The Bar Council of India has postponed AIBE 16 2021. The All India Bar Examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 25 which has now been postponed. The new date would be announced soon. The Council has also extended the registration date for the examination till April 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

The registration window was earlier scheduled to close down on March 31 and the release of admit card was scheduled on April 10, 2021. However, with the change in last date, the release date of admit card would also be changed.

AIBE 16 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the All India Bar Examination can apply online through the official site of AIBE by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of AIBE on allindiabarexamination.com.

• Register your account by entering the login details.

• Fill in the details required including names, contact details, educational qualification.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and your application will be submitted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RBI Admit Card 2020 released for Non- CSG posts, direct link to download here

SSC SI in Delhi Police results 2020: Additional list of qualified candidates out

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT released, here’s how to download

BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 date released, check date and other details here

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIBE is a national level certification exam conducted for law graduates or for those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE will be awarded certificates of practice (COP). It will allow them to practice law in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allindiabarexamination.com bar council of india entrance exam

Related Stories

exam results

AIBE XV results declared, here's direct link and how to check

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 08:22 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP