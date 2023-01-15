Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIBE 17 registration process to end on Jan 16, get link and know how to apply

Published on Jan 15, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Bar Council of India (BCI) will end the registrations for the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII).

AIBE 17 registration process to end on Jan 16
ByHT Education Desk

The registration process for the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII) will end on January 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at www.allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can pay AIBE XVII application fee till January 19.

The application fee for the General/OBC Candidate is 3500 and for the SC/ST Candidate is 2500. The online link will be activated for admit card verification process on Jan 21, 2023, onwards and candidates have till Jan 25 to make corrections to admit card.

Candidates are required to upload their Enrollment Certificate mandatorily before downloading their Admit card from 30th January 2023 onwards. The AICE 17 examination is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023.

Direct link to apply 

AIBE 17 2023 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Submit the application fees

Download and take a printout for future references

