AIBE 18: Last date to apply for Bar exam on allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 18 Registration: The online application process for the 18th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII) will close today, October 9. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. They should also visit the Bar Council of India website, barcouncilofindia.org for updates.

As per the revised schedule of exam-related activities, the online payment window will close on October 10.

The application form correction facility will remain active till October 15.

Admit cards of the exam can be downloaded from October 20 to 25. All India Bar Examination 18 will be held on October 29.

Check the schedule: http://www.barcouncilofindia.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/revised-schedule-of-AIBE-XVIII_00.png

Pass marks in AIBE 18 is 45 per cent for Open and OBC categories and 40 per cent for SC, ST and disabled candidates.

Process to apply for AIBE 18

Go to allindiabarexamination.com. Open the link to register for the exam. Complete the process and get your login details. Now, login and fill the application form. Submit it after uploading required documents and the exam fee. Download the confirmation page for future uses.

Here is the direct link to apply for AIBE XVII.