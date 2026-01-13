AIBE 20 OMR re-checking window opens tomorrow, know fee and other details

Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the window to apply for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 OMR sheet re-checking window tomorrow, January 14.

Candidates can apply for it up to January 23 on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates need to pay an online fee of ₹500 for re-checking of OMR sheets.

After re-checking, the updated result will be sent to candidates' registered email addresses, it added.

“Applications for re-checking if received by any other mode i.e. physical copy and fees of Rs.500/- will not be accepted,” BCI said.

The 20th Bar exam was held on November 30, 2025, in a single shift from 1 to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The objection window was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.

The result was announced earlier this month.

A total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom 1,65,613 were male, 86,336 were female, and 19 were transgender candidates.

The qualifying marks for General/OBC Category Candidates were 43 (45 per cent of 95 marks after rounding off), and the qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwD Category candidates were 38 (40 per cent of 95 marks).

Candidates can check the official notification here or visit the official website for further updates.