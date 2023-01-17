Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIBE XVII (17): BCI extends application deadline to January 18

Published on Jan 17, 2023 02:49 PM IST

AIBE XVII (17): Candidates can submit their forms on barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com up to January 18.

AIBE XVII (17): BCI extends application deadline to January 18(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIBE 17 Registration: Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date of registration for the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII). Candidates can now apply for the exam up to January 18. Previously, the last date was January 16.

Candidates can submit their forms on barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

“Based on the request received from many candidates, the last date for Registration of AIBE is extended to 18.01.2023,” reads a notice on the BCI website.

As per the examination schedule released by BCI, the last date to pay AIBE XVII application fee is January 19.

The link to verify admit cards will be activated on January 21. The deadline for making corrections to admit cards is January 25.

AIBE 17 admit cards will be available from January 30 to February 3 on the exam website.

AIBE XVII is scheduled for February 5, 2023.

All India Bar Examination is a certification exam. Law graduates who qualify in the exam become eligible to practice in courts across the country.

