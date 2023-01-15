Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE 17 registration process to end on Jan 16, get link and know how to apply

AIBE 17 registration process to end on Jan 16, get link and know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Jan 15, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Bar Council of India (BCI) will end the registrations for the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII).

AIBE 17 registration process to end on Jan 16
AIBE 17 registration process to end on Jan 16
ByHT Education Desk

The registration process for the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII) will end on January 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at www.allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can pay AIBE XVII application fee till January 19.

The application fee for the General/OBC Candidate is 3500 and for the SC/ST Candidate is 2500. The online link will be activated for admit card verification process on Jan 21, 2023, onwards and candidates have till Jan 25 to make corrections to admit card.

Candidates are required to upload their Enrollment Certificate mandatorily before downloading their Admit card from 30th January 2023 onwards. The AICE 17 examination is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2023.

Direct link to apply 

AIBE 17 2023 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Submit the application fees

Download and take a printout for future references

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bar council bar council of india registration + 1 more
bar council bar council of india registration

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out