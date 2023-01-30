AIBE XVII admit cards not today, hall tickets expected to be out on Feb 1

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) admit cards will not be issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) today, January 30. According to the official website, the AIBE 17 hall tickets will be released on February 1. From the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com, candidates can download it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AIBE XVII exam will be held in offline mode on February 5, 2023.

“Dear Candidate, AIBE -XVII Admit cards will be available on Registration portal for downloading wef 1st February 2023 by 5 PM IST (Tentatively)”, reads the official website.

AIBE 17 admit card: Know how to download once it's out

Visit the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Go to the AIBE XVII section.

Next, go to the registration portal

Key in your login details

Submit and download the AIBE admit card.

All India Bar Examination is a national-level certification exam. Law graduates are required to appear and qualify in this exam in order to become eligible for practicing in courts across the country.

For updated candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIBE for updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}