AIIMS INICET 2021 exam postponed, check new schedule on aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INICET 2021 examination has been postponed. Candidates can check the new exam date and the revised schedule given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:06 AM IST
All India Institute of Medical Sciences has postponed AIIMS INICET 2021 examination. The INICET examination will now be conducted on July 26, 2021 instead of June 22, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on postponement on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.in.

The last date for re-filling of online city choice for re-allotment of examination center has been extended till June 24, 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table given below.

AIIMS INICET 2021: Revised schedule

Download of admit card July 15, 2021
Last date of submission of application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals July 22, 2021
Last date to Upload scanned copy of Sponsored CertificateJuly 22, 2021 
Last date for uploading of Valid OBC(NCL)/EWS certificate July 22, 2021
Examination for INI-CET in CBT Online modeJuly 22, 2021
Expected date of declaration of INI-CET Result July 26, 2021

Those candidates who failed to uploaded valid OBC(NCL)/EWS category certificate on or before July 22, 2021 (by 05:00 pm) then the applicant’s candidature shall be considered as of general category and will be considered for unreserved seats in all INIs.

