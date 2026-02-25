All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 10. Candidates who want to apply for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 10: Registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the exam is March 16, 2026. The Stage I exam will be held on April 11, 2026 and the Stage II exam will be held on April 30, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ state Nursing council recognised Institute or University OR B.Sc (Post-Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing council recognised Institute/ University.

OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an India Nursing Council/ State Nursing council recognised Institute/ Board or Council.

The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of prelims and mains exam. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question. (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude&80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level). The exam duration is for 90 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. Question paper will be divided in 5 sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 question.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹3000/- for General/OBC candidates and ₹2400/- for SC/ST candidates/ EWS. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate.

