AIIMS NORCET 10: Registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to apply here
All India Institute of Medical Sciences has opened registrations for the AIIMS NORCET 10, with applications due by March 16, 2026. The Stage I exam is set for April 11, 2026, followed by Stage II on April 30, 2026. Candidates must meet specific educational and age criteria, and fees are Rs 3000 for General/OBC and Rs 2400 for SC/ST.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences has started the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 10. Candidates who want to apply for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
The last date to apply for the exam is March 16, 2026. The Stage I exam will be held on April 11, 2026 and the Stage II exam will be held on April 30, 2026.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply should have B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ state Nursing council recognised Institute or University OR B.Sc (Post-Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/ State Nursing council recognised Institute/ University.
OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an India Nursing Council/ State Nursing council recognised Institute/ Board or Council.
The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of prelims and mains exam. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question. (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude&80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level). The exam duration is for 90 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer. Question paper will be divided in 5 sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 question.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹3000/- for General/OBC candidates and ₹2400/- for SC/ST candidates/ EWS. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.
Direct link to apply for AIIMS NORCET 10
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More