Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Know how to download
competitive exams

AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Know how to download

  • AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card will be released soon at https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.
AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Know how to download (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Know how to download (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit card for the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 is expected soon. The AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card will be available on the official website, https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card official website

AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the aiimsexams.org
  • Click on NORCET 2021 link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card
  • Read the instructions carefully

The exam will be held on November 20. 

The examination will be for 3 hours and 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question will be asked. The qualifying marks in exam will be 50 percent for UR/EWS, 45 percent for OBC and 40 percent for SC and ST.

AIIMS NORCET is held for the recruitment of nursing officer posts at level 7 in the pay matrix pre-revised pay band of 9300-34800 with grade pay of 4600, group B for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS as per available vacancies in the respective institutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out