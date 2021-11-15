AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card: Know how to download

The admit card for the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021 is expected soon. The AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card will be available on the official website, https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/.

Go to the aiimsexams.org

Click on NORCET 2021 link

Enter the registration details

Submit the details

Download the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card

Read the instructions carefully

The exam will be held on November 20.

The examination will be for 3 hours and 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question will be asked. The qualifying marks in exam will be 50 percent for UR/EWS, 45 percent for OBC and 40 percent for SC and ST.

AIIMS NORCET is held for the recruitment of nursing officer posts at level 7 in the pay matrix pre-revised pay band of ₹9300-34800 with grade pay of ₹4600, group B for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS as per available vacancies in the respective institutes.

