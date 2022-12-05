AIMA MAT admit card releasing tomorrow for PBT exam, know how to download

The All India Management Association will release the AIMA MAT 2022 admit card tomorrow, December 6. Candidates can download the PBT Admit Card from the official website at mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT PBT Test will be conducted on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Candidates can download the AIMA MAT PBT exam admit card using their log in credentials.

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: Know How to download

Visit the official site of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any clarification regarding PBT/CBT, Send email to matpbt@aima.in Or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM).