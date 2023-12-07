Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card releasing today at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card releasing today at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 07, 2023 12:03 PM IST

AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card will be releasing today, December 7, 2023. Know how to download admit card below.

All India Management Association will release the AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card on December 7, 2023. The admit card will be released for PBT and IBT. Candidates who want to appear for the Management Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card releasing today, here’s how to download (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

The PBT or Paper-based Test and IBT or Internet Based test will be conducted on December 9, 2023 at various exam centers across the country.

AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card: How to download

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.
  • Click on AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MAT has five sections, each section having forty questions. The total 200 questions are to be attempted over 150 minutes. The sections include- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Indian & Global Environment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA MAT.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP