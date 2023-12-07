AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card releasing today at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

All India Management Association will release the AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card on December 7, 2023. The admit card will be released for PBT and IBT. Candidates who want to appear for the Management Aptitude Test can download the admit card through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

The PBT or Paper-based Test and IBT or Internet Based test will be conducted on December 9, 2023 at various exam centers across the country.

AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Click on AIMA MAT December 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MAT has five sections, each section having forty questions. The total 200 questions are to be attempted over 150 minutes. The sections include- Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis and Sufficiency and Indian & Global Environment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA MAT.

