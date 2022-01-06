Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AISSEE 2022 admit cards released, here's direct link to download hall tickets

Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022. Candidates can check and download admit cards from the official website at https://aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE 2022 will be held in 173 Indian cities on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

How to download AISSEE 2022 admit cards:

1. Visit the official website https://aissee.nta.nic.in

2. Click on ‘Download Admit Card – AISSEE 2022’ link available on the homepage

3. A Re-directed page will Open

4. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth to Login

5. The Admit Card will appear on the screen

6. Download and Print the Admit card for future reference

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download AISSEE admit cards&lt;/strong&gt;

The examination will be conducted for admission to class 6 and class 9 for the academic year 2022-23. The written examination will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm for class 6, and from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm for class 9 candidates.

Sainik Schools are English medium schools that are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Candidates are requested to keep checking the AISSEE website for more updates.

