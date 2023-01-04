AISSEE 2023: Admit card for Sainik School entrance test soon, know how to check

AISSEE 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon issue admit cards for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2023). It will be available on the exam website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

The entrance test is scheduled for January 8.

On December 30, NTA issued exam city information slip for AISSEE 2023.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on https://aissee.nta.nic.in…The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” NTA said in a notification.

Once released, candidates can download AISSEE admit cards using application number and date of birth. Follow the steps mentioned below:

How to download AISSEE 2023 admit card

Go to aissee.nta.nic.in. On the home page, look for the admit card download link. Enter your login details. Submit and view the admit card. Download and save it for future use.

