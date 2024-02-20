Edit Profile
Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024
    News / education / competitive exams / AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live: Sainik School entrance exam answer key awaited
    AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live: Sainik School entrance exam answer key awaited

    Feb 20, 2024 4:16 AM IST
    AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: NTA will release the provisional answer key for the AISSEE Class 6 and Class 9 examination on exams.nta.ac.in.
    AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Lives: Sainik School answer key awaited
    AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: The provisional answer key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination or AISSEE 2024 is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the AISSEE Class 6 and Class 9 examination on exams.nta.ac.in. The Sainink School entrance exam was conducted on January 28. The Class 6 test took place between 2 pm and 4:30 pm and the Class 9 exam was conducted from 2 to 5 pm. ...Read More

    As per the official bulletin, the results of AISSEE 2024 will be announced 6 weeks after the examination. Ahead of the results, NTA has to release the answer key and provide an objection window.

    Follow this blog for the latest updates on the provisional answer key, objection window and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 20, 2024 4:15 AM IST

    Where to check AISSEE answer key

    Answer key of the Sainik School entrance examination will be released on the NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in.

