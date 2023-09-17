AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 choice filling process ends today, seat allotment results on Sept 18

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University will end the AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice filling from today, September 17. Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains, NATA can fill in the choices through the official website of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 choice filling ends today; seat allocation results on Sep 18

The results of the seat allocation for the B.Tech. and B.Arch. programs will be made public on September 18, 2023. For B.Tech. and B.Arch. programmes, the payment for seat confirmation will be made between September 18 and September 20. For B.tech and B.Arch students, the freezing option will be active from September 18 to September 20.

AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023: How to fill choices

Visit the official site of AKTU UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the AKTU UPTAC Counselling 2023 Round 1 choice-filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the choices and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The choice-filling process for the CUET UG and CUET PG exams will end on September 18 and the seat allotment result will be released on September 19.

