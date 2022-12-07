Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2022 for Driver posts out, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2022 for Driver posts. Eligible candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of Allahabad High Court at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Driver, Grade 4 examination will be conducted on December 10, 2022 from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination will be conducted in different Cities/Districts in the State of Uttar Pradesh. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2022

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Click on Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can write at Email: allhcre@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}